Watch never-seen-before footage of New Order playing ‘Temptation’ in 1984

New Order have shared never-seen-before footage of a performance of ‘Temptation’ at a gig in Lüneberg, Germany in 1984 – watch it exclusively on NME above.

The footage is taken from the latest episode of Tim Burgess‘ new TV show Gorilla TV. Airing at 7.15pm GMT on Thursday (November 26), the episode will feature New Order and Joy Division drummer Stephen Morris.

Set up by Burgess earlier during the pandemic, Gorilla TV is based at Manchester venues Gorilla and Deaf Institute, both of which were saved from closure earlier this year. Burgess was a pivotal figure in the rescue mission, and the new show sees him hosting interviews, live music and sharing unseen footage.

Advertisement

Burgess told NME: “We only set up Gorilla TV a few weeks ago and we’re now showing new order footage that’s never been seen before. It feels good to be making shows like this while live events can’t take place.”

Watch the first three episodes of Gorilla TV and tune into the fourth with Stephen Morris on Thursday here. Previous episodes include performances from Burgess, The Lathums and more, and interviews with the likes of The Cribs and A Certain Ratio.

Elsewhere in the new episode with Morris, footage is set to be shared of further ’80s New Order gigs from Copenhagen and the Kilburn National Ballroom in London, as well as an inside peek at 1988 recording sessions for ‘Technique’ in Ibiza.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Tim Burgess has set up his now-legendary Twitter listening parties, where bands guide fans through a listen of a classic album of theirs, and share information on its recording.

“It’s an inclusive thing and it’s fun,” Burgess told NME back in March, “which is something we need to have. It’s at 10pm for a reason, as a distraction from the Ten O’Clock News.”

Advertisement

New Order, meanwhile, recently returned with new 2020 single ‘Be A Rebel’, alongside news that they’ll share their 2018 Alexandra Palace gig in full next year.

Transmissions: The Definitive Story, a new podcast about Joy Division and New Order, has also recently been shared.