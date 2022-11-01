Watch new animated video for The Beatles ‘Revolver’ track ‘I’m Only Sleeping’

A new video for The Beatles‘ ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ has been shared.

The track featured on the recent reissue of their classic album ‘Revolver’, the latest Beatles LP to be re-released as a remixed and expanded deluxe box set following ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ in 2017, ‘White Album’ (2018), ‘Abbey Road’ (2019) and ‘Let It Be’ (2021).

The new video, which you can view below, was directed by Em Cooper and made using 1,300 oil paintings.

Cooper explored the space between dreaming and wakefulness, working on an animation rostrum on sheets of celluloid. She painted every frame individually in oil-paint, over many months.

‘Revolver’ was originally released by The Beatles in August 1966.

There are 31 outtakes and three home demos from The Beatles’ recording archive as well as a four-track EP with ‘Paperback Writer’ and ‘Rain’ on the reissue.

All 14 tracks on the original album have been newly mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, while the album’s original mono mix has been sourced from its 1966 mono master tape.

The physical and digital “super deluxe” ‘Revolver’ collections also feature the album’s original mono mix, 28 early takes from the sessions and three home demos.

It is currently competing with Taylor Swift‘s album ‘Midnights’ for the Number One spot on the UK album chart this week.

The US artist held off the challenge of Arctic Monkeys last Friday (October 28) to reach the top spot, with ‘Midnights’ becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far in the UK.