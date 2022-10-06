Watch new footage of The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs in ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ trailer

A new trailer has been released for Meet Me In The Bathroom, the documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s book of the same name. Watch the preview of the film above.

Meet Me In The Bathroom, Goodman’s 600-page oral history detailing the 00’s New York music scene was released back in 2017. The film version of the book, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace – who made LCD Soundsystem‘s Shut Up And Play The Hits documentary and concert movie – first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January.

The documentary will be previewed on November 4 in both New York and Los Angeles before opening across the US on November 8. The film will then be available to stream on Showtime starting November 25.

Featuring interviews and never before seen archival footage of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol and more, Meet Me In The Bathroom focuses on how a new batch of rock bands impacted and transformed not only the New York City music scene but went on to receive national and international acclaim.

“What’s more important? A good sound or a good time?” Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs asks Nick Zinner in the clip. “Sounding good having a good time,” Zinner says in response.

The film will also feature The Strokes playing NYC venues Don Hills and Mercury Lounge in 2001, Paul Banks before Interpol, Moldy Peaches and TV On The Radio. The film will have a special NYC premiere on October 3 at Webster Hall, featuring special guests. View ticket details here. Details or a release in the UK and Europe will follow soon.

Back in 2017, Goodman spoke to NME about her initial decision to put together the oral history.

“I went to see what was supposed to be LCD Soundsystem’s final show at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2011 and The Strokes playing Madison Square Garden for the first time in the same week,” she said. “There was something about the tone and epic nature of both of those shows. These two bands who had been record keepers of this era were cast in a new light for me that night, they felt like big fancy grown-up rock n roll stars.”

She added: “Journalistically, it started to percolate that the period of time between 2001 and 2011 had a beginning, middle and end. It took another year to write a proposal and another five years to write the book – it was a delicate little seedling for quite a long time. I saw the story and therefore couldn’t shake the itch to tell it.”