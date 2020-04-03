Watch New Yorkers get quizzed on Australian music culture

Reuben Gore, a content creator who runs the Australian meme page Aus Music Memes for Tash Sultana Loving Teens, has shared a video in which passersby in New York are quizzed on Australian music. Watch it below.

The clip was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic and featured New Yorkers answering trivia questions (mostly nonsense) based on Australian music culture.

“Back when it was acceptable, we went out on the streets of NYC to educate locals on Aus music,” reads the caption.

In the video, New Yorkers were shown images of New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian and triple j radio presenter Tom Tilley, and asked which one they thought was a criminal.

The participants were also asked whether they believed Drake got his start busking on the streets of Byron Bay, or that Taylor Swift grew up in the Victorian town of Geelong — after being presented with a Photoshopped “early picture” of the singer in a Geelong Cats football jersey.

Additionally, New York residents were shown a photo of “one of Australia’s most famous chefs”, Paul Kelly, and asked if they’re familiar with his recipe for gravy, to which one guessed “koala”.

Check out the full video here:

This video comes after Gore uploaded an impressive recreation of the Splendour In The Grass festival grounds he built with sandbox-style video game Minecraft on Wednesday (April 1). He has since made the map public on Minecraft’s servers.