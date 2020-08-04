Watch Ngaiire and Buttercats cover Dru Hill’s ‘How Deep Is Your Love’

Ngaiire has teamed up with Brisbane disco-soul group Buttercats for a remotely-recorded cover of Dru Hill’s ‘How Deep Is Your Love’.

The band were set to support Ngaiire for the Brisbane leg of the Sydney singer-songwriter’s Australian tour earlier this year, but those plans were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Undeterred, both acts have now linked up virtually for their rendition of Dru Hill’s 1998 ‘Rush Hour’ hit.

The split-screen rendition was produced, mixed and mastered by Michael Josephson.

Watch Ngaiire and Buttercats cover ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ below:

“This one goes out to all my 90’s ‘Rush Hour’ kidz,” wrote Ngaiire on Instagram earlier today.

“At the start of COVID we were supposed to go on tour and Buttercats were meant to support us in Brisbane. To this day I haven’t met them in the flesh but we decided to still do something fun anyways cuz now’s not the time to be taking yourself too seriously. Have some joy Victoria fam. Thinking of u.”

Buttercats added in a statement, “Collaborating with Ngaiire on a cover of this banger was so much fun, and was a soothing remedy for COVID cancelling our gig supporting her early this year. Ngaiire is a queen!”

In March, Ngaiire released latest single ‘Boom’, which explored the taboo nature of sex in Papua New Guinea. It’s the first single taken from the future-soul artist’s upcoming third album, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Blastoma’.

Meanwhile, Buttercats released their latest – ‘Thunderstruck’ – back in February.