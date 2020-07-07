Watch Nick Hakim perform ‘QADIR’ on ‘Colbert’

Nick Hakim was the virtual musical guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (July 7). According to the description of his performance’s YouTube video, Hakim is a personal favourite of The Late Show‘s musical director, Jon Batiste.

The multi-instrumentalist performed ‘QADIR’ remotely. His socially-distanced band featured in the video as floating bubbles on a green screen backdrop. Watch the performance below:

‘QADIR’ is lifted from Hakim’s latest full-length, ‘WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD’, which he released on May 15.

The track was the first single off the record, released on March 31. Hakim then dropped ‘CRUMPY’ in April, featuring Mac DeMarco on guitar.

“There’s a lot of madness going on around us and this world can feel so cold,” said Hakim prior to the release of ‘WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD’.

“It can get hard to remember what makes it worth it. The people around me and the music I love helps. For a while, I couldn’t write. I worked on new music but couldn’t find the right words. But that time was just a build-up to the three months of expression that led to this album.”

‘WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD’ is Hakim’s fourth studio album to date, following his last LP ‘Green Twins’ in 2017. In recent years, Hakim has also collaborated with Lianne La Havas, Anderson .Paak, Onyx Collective, Slingbaum and more.