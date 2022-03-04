Watch Nick Ward cover Blink-182’s ‘Adam’s Song’ for Like a Version

Nick Ward has covered Blink-182‘s ‘Adam’s Song’ for triple j’s Like a Version segment, bringing pop singer E^ST along for the cover.

Ward’s rendition of the pop-punk cut, lifted from Blink’s 1999 album ‘Enema Of The State’, is a slower, more sombre take than the original, with cello, piano and acoustic guitar.

“I decided on covering the song like four years ago, because I feel like every indie musician has that song that they want to do for Like a Version,” Ward said in a post-performance interview.

“I don’t know if it changes for other people, but I feel like I’ve always known it was going to be ‘Adam’s Song’ if I ever got the opportunity.”

Listen to Ward’s rendition below:

In addition to the cover, Ward also performed an original, opting for ‘Funeral’, the studio version of which also features E^ST. The band wore black for the performance, to suit the mood and theme of the song.

Watch that below:

Ward released ‘Funeral’ in January this year, which also features vocals from Ashwarya and Simon Lam of Kllo and Armlock. It’s the lead single from his forthcoming EP ‘Brand New You’, due out on April 29 via Hunnydew Recordings. The EP will also feature previously released cut ‘Princess’’.

Ward has also announced a run of shows to celebrate the forthcoming EP. Dubbed the “brand new tour”, the shows will take place in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney throughout June. Find tickets for the shows here.

Nick Ward’s 2022 tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 2 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 4 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Thursday 30 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground