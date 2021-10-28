Watch Noah Dillon cover HAIM’s ‘The Wire’ for Like a Version

Perth’s Noah Dillon is the latest artist to take part in triple j’s Like a Version, covering HAIM‘s ‘The Wire’ for the segment.

Dillon was backed by a drummer, bassist, guitarist and violinist/keyboardist/backup vocalist for the rendition, putting their own spin on the song with a heavier bridge and slower pre-choruses.

Speaking about the cover in a post-performance interview, Dillon said “I just love HAIM as a band”.

“I think they sort of encapsulate everything I love about songwriting, where it feels like someone’s sort of being honest and expressing themselves in a really unique way.

“Particularly this song, I think I heard it a few years ago and just had it as a shower song for the last three years, so I woke up to it most mornings.”

Watch the cover below:

Dillon also performed an original song, opting for ‘Alive and Kicking’ from his recent EP ‘Don’t Change For The World (Like It’s Changing Me)’. Watch that below too.

He’s currently been playing EP launch shows around his home state of Western Australia, and is set to hit the road next month with fellow Perth outfit Sly Withers in support of their album, ‘Gardens’.

Dillon is also slated to play Tasmanian festival Party In The Apocalypse in early December, alongside Lime Cordiale, Cub Sport, Ruby Fields, Dune Rats, San Cisco, Methyl Ethel and more.