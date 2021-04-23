Watch Ocean Grove cover Sneaky Sound System for Like A Version

Ocean Grove gave Sneaky Sound System‘s ‘UFO’ a rock ‘n’ roll makeover for this week’s edition of Like A Version.

Where Sneaky Sound System’s original version boasts deep electric beats, Ocean Grove’s take on the dance duo’s 2006 electro-pop single opened with a dream pop lick before crashing into their signature oddball punk rock stylings.

The in-house performance also featured an appearance from Running Touch, who undertook keyboard duties.

Watch Ocean Grove’s take on ‘UFO’ below:

As well as their cover of ‘UFO’, Ocean Grove performed their single ‘SUNNY’, taken from their 2020 album, ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’.

Additionally, in their interview with LAV hosts Bryce and Ebony, Ocean Grove revealed they’ll be announcing an Australian headline tour next week. Details will follow upon the announcement.

Without the chance to tour in 2020, Ocean Grove kept busy releasing alternative cuts from ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’, including ‘SUNNY (Remix)’, an acoustic version of ‘SHIMMER’ and an official release of the hidden LP track ‘DREAM’.

On 19 March 2020, it was revealed that an undisclosed member of Ocean Grove had tested positive for coronavirus, breaking the news in a Facebook post.

Having conducted a series of meet-and-greet events the weekend prior in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, the band encouraged those in attendance to quarantine for 14 days.

“It saddens us that those showing their direct support in attending a signing event should be affected in any way,” the band said at the time.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the overwhelming amount of support we have received in the weeks leading up to the release of our album.”