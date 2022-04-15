Watch Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray cover Katy Perry in concert

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray performed a cover of Katy Perry‘s ‘The One That Got Away’ while on tour – watch below.

The pair performed the track during the Vancouver date of Rodrigo’s sold-out Sour Tour, with Gray joining the singer on stage for an acoustic rendition of Perry’s single.

“We’re so happy we can be together today!” Rodrigo said as Gray came on stage. “If you know me and Conan, you know that our favourite thing to do is get in the car and play music and sing along, so we thought we’d sing one of those songs for you guys.”

As they sat together on stage, Gray added: “Olivia and I’s favourite song to sing is a song called ‘The One That Got Away’ by Katy Perry. We’ve sung this song on her bedroom floor many times, so we thought we would sing it for you guys today.”

‘The One That Got Away’ appeared on Perry’s 2010 album ‘Teenage Dream’ and was the sixth single to be released, following ‘E.T.’ and ‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)’.

Watch a clip of the stripped-down cover below.

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray cover Katy Perry’s ‘The One That Got Away’ at the #SourTour. https://t.co/tMJg0bMwLV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 14, 2022

While on tour, Rodrigo also performed a cover of Veruca Salt‘s ‘Seether’, with the Chicago band later expressing their approval of her cover.

Taking to their official Twitter account, Veruca Salt shared some fan-shot footage of Rodrigo and her band playing ‘Seether’ in Portland, while writing: “This made our day.”

Gray, meanwhile, recently announced details of his second album ‘Superache’. The follow up to his 2020 debut ‘Kid Krow’ will be released on June 24 via Republic Records.

It comes after the pop star shared new single ‘Jigsaw’ earlier this year, along with ‘Telepath’, ‘People Watching’ and ‘Astronomy’ last year.

Rodrigo and Gray are both currently touring North America, with Gray heading to Europe in May. Tickets for his North America tour can be purchased here and UK and Europe here.

Olivia Rodrigo will hit the road in the UK and Ireland this summer as part of a wider European headline tour. Any remaining tickets for the UK/Ireland shows can be purchased here. The singer is also due to make an appearance at Glastonbury 2022.