Watch Olivia Rodrigo bring out Noah Kahan for ‘Stick Season’ in New York

Olivia Rodrigo brought out Noah Kahan on Friday (April 5) in New York – watch the moment below.

During the opening night of the ‘Guts World Tour’ shows at Madison Square Gardens, the two duetted on a rendition of ‘Stick Season’. The pair took turns at delivering each line of the song during their rendition.

Rodrigo has previously covered Kahan’s track for BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge in 2023 and he followed this up by covering her song ‘Lacy’ for his own Live Lounge appearance.

in January, the pair announced a joint Record Store Day release that features covers of each others tracks with Rodrigo covering ‘Stick Season’. The two singers have teamed up on a limited-edition special live recording 7″ vinyl pressing titled ‘Olivia Rodrigo ‘Stick Season’/Noah Kahan ‘Lacy’ and is set for release on April 20 via Geffen/Mercury/Republic.

Following Friday’s set at MSG, Kahan took to X/Twitter to praise Rodrigo. “Olivia Rodrigo is such a special talent and person and I just can’t thank her and her band and team for inviting me to sing tonight,” he wrote, adding: “You deserve it all @oliviarodrigo.”

You can watch the moment the pair sang together in New York here:

Rodrigo talked about collaborating with Kahan most recently in January, when speaking to Variety at the Governors Awards in Hollywood. The musician was asked who she would like to duet with, to which she replied: putting it “out there in the universe…I love Noah Kahan. I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring…One of these days,” she said, in anticipation of a collaboration.

Rodrigo recently shared the ‘Obsessed’ music video and a new song called ‘So American’ from the deluxe version of ‘Guts’.

‘Guts (Spilled)’ contains four tracks that previously appeared on vinyl editions of the original album: ‘Obsessed’, ‘Girl I’ve Always Been’, ‘Scared Of My Guitar’ and ‘Stranger’.

The expanded LP also features ‘So American’, an energetic new tune that finds Rodrigo singing about being charmed by a new partner – who is presumably from somewhere outside the US.

Additionally, Rodrigo has released the official music video for ‘Obsessed’. It comes after she gave the song its live debut on the current North American leg of her ‘Guts’ world tour.

Rodrigo’s 2024 ‘Guts’ world tour is currently due to run until mid-August, with more dates scheduled across North America ahead of stop-offs in the UK, Ireland and Europe later this year. The UK leg features four nights at The O2 in London.

You can find any remaining tickets here (UK/Ireland) and here (North America).