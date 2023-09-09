Watch Olivia Rodrigo debut ‘Get Him Back!’ live on ‘The Today Show’

Olivia Rodrigo performed on The Today Show on Friday (September 8) to celebrate the release of new album ‘Guts’ – watch her give its track ‘Get Him Back!’ its live debut below.

The singer played a four-song set on TV, also sharing versions of ‘Vampire’ and ‘Sour’ tracks ‘Good 4 U’ and ‘Drivers License’.

She also spoke to Zane Lowe for Apple Music about ‘Get Him Back!’, explaining: “Dan [Nigro] and I were at Electric Lady Studios in New York here, and we were writing all day. We wrote a song that I didn’t like, and I had a total breakdown. I was like, ‘God, I can’t write songs. I’m so bad at this. I don’t want to,’ whatever, being really negative.

“Then we took a break and we came back and we wrote ‘get him back!’ and it’s one of my favourite songs. So just goes to show you, just never give up. Yeah, super fun to write. I really like the chorus. It feels sticky to me and it feels like something that I would want a crowd to sing.”

Watch the Today performances and see the Apple Music interview below.

Reviewing Rodrigo’s new album ‘Guts’, NME wrote: “‘Guts’ doesn’t just feel transitional in a musical sense. It marks the end of Rodrigo’s teenage years, a moment that has gravity given that she recently said in a statement that she felt like she grew “10 years” between the ages of 18 and 20.

It added: “Here, she offers blunt self-analysis while reflecting on wider cultural ideas of performance and swallowing anger in order to comply with the wants and needs of others. It works as a display of real power, range and versatility – all of which Rodrigo possesses in abundance.”

Elsewhere, the singer is set to perform at next week’s MTV VMAs. She is nominated for five awards at the ceremony for her single ‘Vampire’. She’s up for Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

Elsewhere at the 2023 VMAs, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and SZA lead the list of nominations, which was revealed last month.