Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform ‘Traitor’ at the American Music Awards 2021

Olivia Rodrigo performed ‘Traitor’ at the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21) in Los Angeles.

The ceremony was hosted by rapper Cardi B and also featured performances by the likes of BTS and Coldplay, Silk Sonic and Tyler, The Creator in its opening hour.

Going into the ceremony, Rodrigo was the most-nominated artist shortlisted for the AMAs this year, with seven nods.

The pop star performed ‘Traitor’ from her debut album ‘Sour’ at the ceremony, appearing on stage in front of an open white door. Playing the track on an acoustic guitar, Rodrigo was backed by a live band and surrounded by flowers on the darkly-lit stage. Watch footage of Rodrigo’s AMAs 2021 performance below.

olivia rodrigo entregou tudo nessa performance de traitor, to toda arrepiada pic.twitter.com/ULR0ldVxup — luisa 🧣 (@alwayspedretti) November 22, 2021

vai olivia rodrigo, fala pra eles pic.twitter.com/URT5Tf2gTJ — mari (@folksivers) November 22, 2021

Some winners from the AMAs 2021 were announced on TikTok earlier today, before the main event kicked off in LA. Among the first winners were Taylor Swift for Favourite Female Pop Artist and The Weeknd for Favourite Male R&B Artist.

Going into the ceremony, Doja Cat had the most trophies this year, winning Favourite Female R&B Artist, Favourite R&B Album for ‘Planet Her’ and Collaboration Of The Year for her team-up with SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo shared the video for ‘Traitor’ last month. In the visuals, the singer and her friends are seen in an arcade, parking lot and swimming pool, amongst other settings. The Olivia Bee-directed clip also began on a hazy shot of the star jumping up and down with a cloudy sky superimposed over her.