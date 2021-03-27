Watch Olly Alexander and Jools Holland play ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ on ‘Later’

Last night’s (March 26) episode of Later… with Jools Holland saw the host joined by Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander for a special performance – watch below.

As part of the show the pair ran through a rendition of the classic Stevie Wonder track ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’.

For the new 57th series of the long-running BBC show, remote performances are teamed with one guest per episode, who joins Jools in his studio to run through their favourite moments from the history of Later and occasionally give a special performance.

Watch Alexander and Holland perform ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ together below.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Years & Years is set to continue as an Olly Alexander solo project henceforth.

The synth-pop trio explained that their upcoming third album has been an “Olly” endeavour, although Emre Turkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy will remain closely connected. Goldsworthy is set to play live with Years & Years and Turkmen will continue as a writer-producer.

Following the announcement, Alexander revealed the first single of the solo Years & Years era, ‘Starstruck’, would be arriving on April 8.

The new season of Later… With Jools Holland was opened last month with a first episode featuring Arlo Parks, Sleaford Mods and Kings Of Leon.

Other recent episodes saw Wolf Alice give a live debut of their comeback single ‘The Last Man On Earth’ in a stunning performance from the Alexandra Palace theatre venue in London, while Dry Cleaning and Paul Weller have also appeared across the season.