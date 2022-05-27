Watch ONEFOUR perform in Sydney for the first time since 2019

ONEFOUR performed in Sydney for the first time since 2019 earlier this week, appearing at a party to launch the fashion brand Ksubi’s new event space, Kstudio, on Wednesday night (May 25).

Footage from the event shows J Emz, YP and Spenny performing recent single ‘CAP’, as well as 2019 cuts ‘The Message’ and ‘Ladz In The Hood’ and more. See footage from the event below via Take Flight and AUD’$.

Advertisement

The appearance marked ONEFOUR’s long-awaited return to the live stage in Sydney. While last year saw J Emz and Spenny perform at a nightclub in Darwin, the Mount Druitt drill group have had trouble staging concerts in their own city, largely citing pressure from authorities on venues. NSW Police admitted in 2019 that they’d successfully shut down a planned Australian tour by the group that year.

Earlier this month, on new single ‘Cruise Control’, JM referenced the situation directly, rapping: “If you go missing, no one knows / I guess that answers the question to why we get no fucking shows.”

‘Cruise Control’ marked the group’s second single this year. It followed on from the April release of ‘CAP’, which marked their first song to feature YP since his return to the public eye after two years of incarceration. YP openly touched on the experience with his debut solo single, ‘Out Of Sight’, in February.

Last year also saw ONEFOUR drop a trio of standalone singles – ‘Street Guide (Part 01)’, ‘Breaks & Caddy’s’ and ‘How We Livin” – plus collaborations with B Wise (on his album ‘jamie’) and Anfa Rose (‘Hot Minute’).

Advertisement

The group released their debut studio EP, ‘Against All Odds’, back in 2020. In a four-star review, NME called it a “potent reminder of OneFour’s boundless talent”.