Watch Oneohtrix Point Never’s mesmerising ‘Fallon’ performance

Oneohtrix Point Never was the musical guest on the most recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Backed by live collaborators Eli Keszler on drums and Nate Boyce on guitar, the electronic artist performed ‘I Don’t Love Me Anymore’ from latest album ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’, which arrived late last month.

Watch the remotely-filmed performance below:

The performance marks Oneohtrix Point Never’s debut late night television slot, though he appeared on Saturday Night Live earlier this year alongside The Weeknd to perform the latter’s ‘Scared to Live’.

On Twitter, OPN – aka Daniel Lopatin – acknowledged the performance alongside Donald Trump’s election defeat.

“the clown is dead & I got to play drop d power chords on late night,” Loptain wrote.

the clown is dead & I got to play drop d power chords on late night #grateful #modernplan — opn (@0PN) November 7, 2020

‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’, the producer’s ninth studio album, was released on October 30.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Age Of’ was recorded throughout coronavirus lockdowns, and was executive produced by The Weeknd, who features on album track ‘No Nightmares’.

Lopatin previously collaborated with the singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – on his latest album ‘After Hours’, co-writing and producing a handful of its songs.

The pair also both worked on the Safdie Brothers’ Adam Sandler-starring 2019 film Uncut Gems, with Lopatin writing its score and Tesfaye making a brief cameo.

Other collaborators on ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’ include Caroline Polachek, Arca and Nolanberollin.