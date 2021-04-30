Watch Pacific Avenue’s sentimental music video for new single ‘Easy Love’

Kiama four-piece Pacific Avenue are back with a new single, ‘Easy Love’.

The new song arrives alongside a wistful 70s-inspired music video, filmed, directed and edited by Tasman Wilson.

Shot largely in Pacific Avenue’s hometown, the clip sees the band cruising along n a vintage Pontiac, performing random acts of kindness for their community, the action punctuated by nostalgic imagery of the band’s past live shows.

Watch it below:

With a message that explores the intimate intricacies of being in love, the track delivers its story with crunchy guitars, smooth melodies and euphoric vocals.

On the track, vocalist Harry O’Brien said in a press statement, “Whilst love can be an entirely complicated mess, it’s also the easiest thing we do. Regardless of who you are, love is love, and that’s what we hope to convey through the song and the video clip.”

To coincide with the release of ‘Easy Love’, Pacific Avenue have announced an Australian headline tour, set to kick off in Adelaide next month.

This run of shows continues on from a set of East Coast dates the band embarked on last summer, including a sold-out show at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel and a string of regional shows.

Pacific Avenue’s Australian headline tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 28 – Adelaide, Grace Emily Hotel

Saturday 29 – Fremantle, Naval Store

JUNE

Friday 4 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Friday 18 – Brisbane, West Room

JULY

Friday 2 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory