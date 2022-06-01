Watch Panic! At The Disco’s video for new single ‘Viva Las Vengeance’

Panic! At The Disco have shared a new single, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’, the title track to their upcoming album. Watch the video below.

The clip for the upbeat track features Brendon Urie playing piano on the stage of a smoke-filled retro television set. “Welcome to ‘Viva Las Vengeance’,” the caption of the new reel reads. “This is the tale about growing up in Las Vegas. It’s about love, fame, burnout and everything that happens in between.”

“’Viva Las Vengeance’ is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie said of the track which pays homage to his hometown. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

The album is set to be released on August 19 via Fueled By Ramen and will focus on “the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out,” according to a release. It’s also said to take an introspective look into the singer songwriter’s decade-plus career and his experiences with growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame. View the tracklisting and album artwork below.

‘Viva Las Vengeance’ tracklisting

‘Viva Las Vengeance’

‘Middle of a Breakup’

‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’

‘Local God’

‘Star Spangled Banger’

‘God Killed Rock And Roll’

‘Say It Louder’

‘Sugar Soaker’

‘Something About Maggie’

‘Sad Clown’

‘All By Yourself’

‘Do It To Death’

Panic! At The Disco has also shared the details of a 40-date worldwide arena tour, with stops in Europe, the UK, and North America. View the tour itinerary below.

The dates will mark the band’s return to NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum, and London’s The O2. MARINA, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Beach Bunny are set to open for select dates. Tickets will be available here June 10 at 10 am local time for North American dates, and June 8 10 am local time here for European and UK dates.

‘Viva Las Vengeance’ tour dates

SEPTEMBER

8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

14 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

30 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

OCTOBER

1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

2 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

4- Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

5 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

7 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9 – Saint Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

11 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

19 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

21 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

FEBRUARY

20 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

23 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

24 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

25 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotterdam Ahoy

28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

MARCH

1 – Paris, FR – AccorHotels Arena

3 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

4- Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

6 – London, UK – The O2

10 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

‘Viva Las Vengeance’ will be the first new release from Panic! At The Disco since June 2018, when they dropped their sixth studio album (and the second since Panic! became Urie’s solo project), ‘Pray For The Wicked’. The record earned a four-star review from NME, with writer Dannii Leivers opining that Urie “injected these tracks with unprecedented levels of sass and drama”.