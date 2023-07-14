Watch Paramore sing ‘Misery Business’ with nine-year-old fan

Hayley Williams brought a nine-year-old fan onstage at a recent Paramore show. Check out footage of them both performing ‘Misery Business’ together below.

The moment took place during Paramore’s recent show in Houston, Texas, and carried on the longtime tradition of the band inviting a special guest onstage to collaborate on their hit 2007 song.

For the show on July 11 however, the members pulled at fans’ heartstrings by choosing a nine-year-old fan called Riley to take part in the rendition, after seeing her in the audience with a sign reading “Pick me!”.

In the fan-captured footage from the moment, frontwoman Hayley Williams can be seen looking across the crowd deciding which audience member she would like to invite onstage, before pointing out a little girl stood on the balcony.

“Oh my god! You wanna come up here?” she can be heard saying to Riley, who smiles and nods at the singer. As she makes her way to the stage, Williams then instructs the crowd to “scream louder than you ever have for Paramore”, before introducing her to each of the band members. Check out fan-captured footage of the moment below.

Hayley picking Riley and introducing everyone in the band 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kunH8zjSSl — Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) July 12, 2023

Another highlight of their Texas show arrived earlier in the set when the band performed a moving cover of Beyoncé’s ‘I Miss You’ — a track taken from the pop star’s fourth studio album, co-written with Frank Ocean.

The rendition came during the a cappella segment of the show, and was preceded by a performance of ‘Liar’. It was also used as a way to pay homage to the ‘Love On Top’ singer, who was born in Houston.

After the emotional cover, Paramore broke into a performance of William’s own track ‘Crystal Clear’ — taken from her debut 2020 solo album ‘Petals For Armor’. Find the setlist from the show below.

Paramore’s Houston setlist was:

1. ‘You First’

2. ‘The News’

3. ‘That’s What You Get’

4. ‘Playing God’

5. ‘Caught in the Middle’

6. ‘Rose-Colored Boy’

7. ‘Running Out of Time’

8. ‘Decode’

9. ‘Last Hope’

10. ‘Big Man, Little Dignity’

11. ‘Liar’

12. ‘I Miss You’ (Beyoncé cover)

13. ‘Crystal Clear’ (Hayley Williams song)

14. ‘Hard Times’

15. ‘Told You So’

16. ‘Figure 8’

17. ‘The Only Exception’

18. ‘Crave’

19. ‘Baby’ (HalfNoise cover)

20. ‘Misery Business’

21. ‘Ain’t It Fun’

22. ‘Still Into You’

23. ‘This Is Why’

In other Paramore news, it was recently announced that the band will be supporting pop icon Taylor Swift during her newly-announced UK and European tour dates.

The news of their upcoming tour with the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer follows a recent collaboration between Williams and Swift on the latter’s song ‘Castles Crumbling’. The track is featured in her re-recorded album ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which arrived earlier this month.