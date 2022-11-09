Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”

Paramore stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved.

The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.

During the show Williams noticed a disturbance in the crowd and asked her bandmates to stop playing. “Everybody OK?” Williams asks the crowd in footage shared online. “OK, we got a fight?

“Oh, man. What do you guys think this is, like a Terror show?” Williams went on, adding: “We’re not a hardcore band, bro. We’re gonna dance tonight and have fun.”

“You got me up here acting like a teacher. Detention for everyone!” the singer added, before demanding that she “better not have to do that again”.

See footage below.

paramore having to stop a fight during caught in the middle “detention for everyone” pic.twitter.com/CUhdAhDimX — andrew (@fakeplasticbee) November 8, 2022

Last week Paramore announced details of a huge 2023 North American tour with Bloc Party and Foals in support – see the dates below and buy tickets here.

After taking the album on a UK and Ireland headline tour (also with Bloc Party) in April, the band will return to the States and Canada from late May, with the new tour running through until early August. Alongside Bloc Party and Foals, support on select dates of the tour will come from Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas.

NOVEMBER 2022

07 – Toronto, ON, History

09 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

11 – Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady Music Center

13 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

15 – Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle

16 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

19 – Mexico City, Corona Capital Festival

APRIL 2023

13 – Dublin, 3Arena

15 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

20 – London, O2 Arena

22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

MAY 2023

23 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

25 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

27 – Atlantic City, NJ, Adjacent Festival

30 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

JUNE 2023

02 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

04 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

05 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

07 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

08 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

10 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

11 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paint Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

13 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

14 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

JULY 2023

06 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

08 – Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

09 – Austin, TX, Moody Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

11 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

13 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

16 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena (with Foals)

19 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum (with Foals)

22 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center (with Foals)

24 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

25 – Portland, OR, Veterans Memorial Coliseum (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

27 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

29 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

30 – St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

AUGUST 2023

02 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

Last week Paramore brought ‘This Is Why’ to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the song’s TV debut.