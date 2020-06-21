Watch Party Dozen perform tracks from their new album in an empty Lansdowne Hotel

Party Dozen are the latest band to take part in the Lansdowne Hotel’s ‘Empty Room Sessions’ series.

The series, which launched last month, sees local acts perform sets inside a vacated Lansdowne Hotel with footage shared to the venue’s YouTube channel. The Sydney venue has previously hosted social distancing-friendly sets from the likes of Planet, The Buoys and C.O.F.F.I.N.

For their performance the Sydney noise-rock duo ripped through a pair of tracks – ‘The Great Ape’ and ‘Auto Loser’ – from new record ‘Pray for Party Dozen’. They closed with ‘Sports Authority’, taken from their 2017 debut album ‘The Living Man’.

Watch Party Dozen’s ‘Empty Room’ session below:

The footage is a taste of what you can expect when Party Dozen perform at the Lansdowne for the hometown leg of their album launch tour in November. The band were originally set to tour this month but were forced to reschedule dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Pray for Party Dozen’ is the second album from the duo, comprising saxophonist Kirsty Tickle and percussionist Jonathan Boulet.

Earlier this month, NME Australia named ‘Pray for Party Dozen’ one of the 15 best Australian albums of 2020 so far, calling the record “a dizzying, genre-defiant ballet of beautiful noise that’s remarkable in both its scope and execution”.