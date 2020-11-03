Watch Paul Dempsey and Bob Evans perform two Crowded House songs

Paul Dempsey has continued his streak of teaming up with fellow artists to cover classic songs while in lockdown.

This time around, the Something for Kate frontman has partnered with Jebediah‘s Kevin Mitchell – aka Bob Evans – to cover two classics by Crowded House. Dempsey and Evans remotely joined forces to perform renditions of ‘Mean to Me’ and ‘Weather with You’.

Watch Dempsey and Evans’ performance below:

Dempsey has uploaded a slew of lockdown covers alongside numerous Australian artists in recent months. In August, he took on Queen and David Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’ with Powderfinger‘s Bernard Fanning.

September saw Dempsey cover Iggy Pop’s ‘Candy’ with The Jezabels‘ Hayley Mary, and Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’ with The Living End‘s Chris Cheney.

As longtime fans may be aware, Dempsey is no stranger to making classic songs his own. In 2013, the singer released an album of cover versions called ‘Shotgun Karaoke’, giving his spin on songs by Wilco, INXS, Courtney Barnett, You Am I and Hüsker Dü, among others.

As far as Dempsey’s own music is concerned, Something for Kate are preparing to release their first album in eight years this month. ‘The Modern Medieval’ is set to arrive November 20, with the trio having previewed it with singles ‘Situation Room’ and ‘Waste Our Breath’.