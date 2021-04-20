Watch Paul Kelly and Julia Stone cover Leonard Cohen’s ‘The Partisan’

Paul Kelly and Julia Stone have shared their cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘The Partisan’, performed in Melbourne earlier this month.

The performance took place at anti-racism concert ‘Uprising: Songs Of Resistance’, coordinated by the Festival of Jewish Arts and Music and the Museum of Inherited Memories.

The concert took place on Thursday April 8, which marked the close of Yom Hashoah, otherwise known as Holocaust Remembrance and Heroism Day.

Kelly shared the performance on social media today (April 20), as it coincides with the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising – an act of Jewish resistance in Poland towards the end of World War II, sparked by the Nazis trying to move the remaining ghetto population to death camps.

Watch the performance below.

Paul and Julia Stone performed 'The Partisan' last week at 'Uprising: Songs of Resistance'. We release it this week to… Posted by Paul Kelly on Monday, April 19, 2021

Alongside Kelly and Stone, other artists that performed at the event included Kee’ahn, The Cat Empire‘s Harry Angus, Deborah Conway, Djirri Djirri Dancers and more.

Paul Kelly is set to appear on the third season of the ABC’s music show The Set, the premiere of which will air this Saturday (April 24).

As for Stone, she’s on the cusp of the release of her new solo album ‘Sixty Summers’, one of NME‘s Australian releases to watch out for this month.

The album features a slew of collaborators, including The National‘s Matt Berninger, St. Vincent, Vera Blue and Meg Mac. The most recent single, ‘Fire In Me’, dropped earlier this month.