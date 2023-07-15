Watch Paul Rudd star in Claud’s new video for ‘A Good Thing’

Claud has shared a new video for their single ‘A Good Thing’, which stars Paul Rudd – check it out below.

‘A Good Thing’ is lifted from ‘Supermodels’, the singer-songwriter’s second studio album, which came out yesterday (July 14) via Phoebe Bridgers‘ Saddest Factory label.

Discussing the new video, which was directed by Christina Xing, Claud said: “Over the last couple months, I’ve revealed the more intimate parts of ‘Supermodels’, but now I’m really excited for everyone to hear the windows down radio up moments of my album. Songs like “A Good Thing” and “Paul Rudd” capture an anthemic, everything works out in the end type feeling. That’s why I had to have Paul Rudd in the music video for ‘A Good Thing’.

“I met him briefly in passing at a Taylor Swift concert and explained that there was a song on my upcoming album named after him, and he so generously gave me his email asking to hear it. In the email I explained that ‘Paul Rudd’ and many other songs on the record are about me trying to imagine myself as a cool and confident person similar to the types of characters he plays, in contrast to the real-life shy and nervous person I often am.”

They added: “Filming this music video really pushed me out of my shell in a lot of ways, as did making this album. I hope you like ‘Supermodels’ as much as Paul Rudd and I do!”

Watch the video for ‘A Good Thing’ below.

Reviewing Claud’s ‘Supermodels’, NME wrote: “‘Supermodels’ works as a soundtrack to Claud’s life, but it does demonstrate the limits of bedroom pop as an aesthetic.

“It expects its own quietude to outline its emotional power, but it’s not enough to simply be honest. It’s telling that ‘Supermodels’ speaks of its own problem in ‘Moving On’: “I don’t have any conversation left to have, and/You don’t have any reservations about that.””