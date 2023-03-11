Watch Peking Duk and Julia Stone cover Crowded House for triple j’s Like a Version

Peking Duk teamed up with Julia Stone to cover Crowded House‘s ‘Fall at Your Feet’ when appearing on triple j’s Like a Version segment yesterday (March 10).

The duo – with Stone and Dean Brady beside them – transform Crowded House’s 1991 ‘Woodface’ song from its folk-rock roots into a pulsating synth-pop cut underpinned by clubby bass, shimmery lead synths and a mix of electronic and live drums.

“It’s just an anthemic song that hits the heart and the soul both at once,” Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde said during a post-performance interview. “I got to see Crowded House recently and ‘Fall at Your Feet’ was the highlight of the set,” bandmate Reuben Styles added. “Definitely one of the biggest and best songs of all time.” Watch the cover below:

“That melody of the chorus, it’s euphoric, it’s anthemic. Julia felt like the best female vocalist possible that we could hit up,” Styles continued. “Then it just took on this enchanting world that we didn’t really think would ever happen… She made the song 10 times better.”

The pair also shouted out singer Dean Brady, who joined on vocals for the rendition. “He’s got a very fruitful and promising career ahead of him no doubt, but I think his energy alone will carry him to the stars and beyond,” Hyde added.

In addition to ‘Fall at Your Feet’, Peking Duk also performed a rendition of their original song ‘Spend It’, a collaboration with Circa Waves that arrived last year. Brady also joined the duo for that performance – watch below:

Last month, Peking Duk released their first single for the year – a reworked version of Savage Garden‘s 1996 song ‘I Want You’ featuring newly-recorded vocals by Darren Hayes himself.

Earlier this month, Peking Duk kicked off their first full-scale headline tour in more than four years. That’s set to continue until early April – find dates and details here.