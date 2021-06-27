Watch Peking Duk, The Amity Affliction and Jesswar cover AC/DC’s ‘TNT’

Peking Duk, The Amity Affliction and Jesswar joined forces for a cover of AC/DC’s ‘TNT’, performed on last night’s episode of The Set.

The high-octane cover sees Amity vocalists Joel Birch and Ahren Stringer take on the chorus, along with a verse from Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde and a rap break from Jesswar.

Watch the performance below:

Elsewhere during the show, The Amity Affliction performed ‘Soak Me In Bleach’, Jesswar gave a live rendition of her track ‘Medusa’ and Peking Duk celebrated the release of their latest single ‘Chemicals’.

The Amity Affliction’s performance on The Set comes days before their national tour was scheduled to kick off. However, COVID-related restrictions in Melbourne and Sydney forced the band to postpone a portion of their tour to next year. Shows in Brisbane and Perth will still proceed in July.

The latest cover on The Set follows the previous episode’s rendition of Kanye West’s ‘All Of The Lights’, covered by Julia Stone and Kwame.

The Set has also featured collaborations from Sycco, Patience and The Jungle Giants, Ruel and Jarryd James, Miiesha and Lime Cordiale, Eves Karydas, Ziggy Ramo and Paul Kelly, Genesis Owusu and The Chats, Missy Higgins and Birdz, Hiatus Kaiyote and Emma Donovan, and You Am I and Fanny Lumsden.