Perfume Genius performed his track ‘On The Floor’ on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – watch the video below.

The song appears on the Iowa artist’s fifth studio album ‘Set My Heart on Fire Immediately’, which arrived back in May and followed on from 2017’s ‘No Shape’.

Joining his band onstage in an empty venue, the singer – real name Michael Hadreas – delivered an impassioned rendition of the cut, unleashing various dance moves and twirling around the stage throughout.

Appearing to adhere to social distancing rules, the musicians were covered in dry ice as they performed in the old-fashioned establishment, which was revealed to be empty in the clip’s final shot.

Perfume Genius had been due to support Tame Impala at a number of North American shows over the summer, but the tour was later cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In a four-star review, NME said that Perfume Genius had explored “more organic, nuanced sounds” on ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’.

“He may have dialled the swagger back a little for album five, but his music still simmers with intensity, rather than bursting into flames.”

Last month, Hadreas shared a cover of Mazzy Star’s classic single ‘Fade Into You’. It arrived as part of Amazon Music’s ‘Amazon Originals’ series.