Watch Pharrell throw first pitch at NY Yankees game

Pharrell Williams has thrown the first pitch at a New York Yankees game earlier this week (August 22).

Before Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán threw his first strike of the night, Pharrell took the field to throw a ceremonial first ball.

At the game, Pharrell was wearing his brand Billionaire Boys Club collaborative clothing line with the Yankees.

You can see images and footage off the moment here:

Recently, Williams praised the writing prowess of Kendrick Lamar, declaring that his bars hit so hard “because he knows how to be very disciplined with a subject matter”.

The claims came in a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, celebrating the release of Williams’ new Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage-assisted single ‘Cash In Cash Out’. The song was released in June 10 and marked Williams’ second time joining forces with Tyler, after he produced Tyler’s track ‘Come On, Let’s Go’ for the ‘I Love Nigo’ compilation.

Speaking to Lowe, Williams referred to Lamar as “one of the greatest writers of our times”, explaining: “He knows that stickiness is important, and he knows that it has to feel great.”

Williams and Lamar have a long history, and linked up most recently to work on this year’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ album. For it, Williams co-produced the Tanna Leone-assisted track ‘Mr. Morale’. Opening up about the process, he said: “I watched the rhythms hit [Lamar] and I watched it just bubble to the surface – whatever the song was making him feel – and I watched him commit to that, and I watched him stay disciplined.”

He went on to say that Lamar is “different”, and praised the ‘Mr. Morale’ album for addressing “a whole lot of conversations that not only we as Black men, but just men, period – and even other matters, just humans – needed to talk about”.

Williams continued: “It was like nobody was really saying it, and if they were, they weren’t really saying it in a cohesive way, and he just raised his hand and said, ‘I’ll do it.’ This album’s going to be medicine to a lot of people.”

Williams and Lamar first linked up when the latter was working on his second studio album, 2012’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’. Like he did on ‘Mr. Morale’, Williams co-produced the album’s quasi-title track, ‘Good Kid’. He returned to aide in the making of Lamar’s next album, 2015’s ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’, where he co-produced and sung on the track ‘Alright’.

Williams was also recently listed as a credit on Beyonce’s new album, ‘RENAISSANCE’.