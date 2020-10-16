Watch Phoebe Bridgers receive an ASMR massage from YouTuber

Phoebe Bridgers has appeared on YouTuber itsblitzzz’s channel in a new video where the singer-songwriter receives an ASMR massage.

The video is around 40 minutes long and sees the vlogger – also known as Julia – softly speaking while massaging Bridgers’ head and shoulders. Watch the extremely calming video below:

Advertisement

According to the video’s description, the collaboration came about after Julia learned that Bridgers had cited ASMR – and specifically her channel – as an influence on latest album ‘Punisher’. The pair proceeded to chat online, and Bridgers then went over to her house in California to film the video.

“It was a very relaxing time with good convo and lots of humor,” Julia writes.

Indeed, in an article for Pitchfork earlier this year, Bridgers discussed an early affinity for ASMR videos and how she stumbled upon Julia’s channel.

“I have been watching ASMR videos since I was a teenager, before they were all that. They were called “whisper” videos back then,” she explained.

“Maybe a year or so ago I was trying to fall asleep and stumbled upon this hipster wellness witch. She’s a vlogger who also does ASMR videos, which is a very weird thing to be into, but I watch all of her shit. She apparently lives very close to me, and we have a ton of mutual friends.”

Since starting her itsblitzzz channel over a decade ago, Julia has amassed over 629,000 subscribers. Her ASMR clips have racked up millions of views, with the most popular currently standing at 9.7 million.

Advertisement

‘Punisher’, Bridgers’ second album, arrived back in June of this year. In a five-star review, NME said the record sees Bridgers explore “millennial dread with a broader sonic palette”.

“Bridgers has previously stated that ‘Punisher’ explores “crying” and numbness – which is certainly true – but what it most successfully captures is stasis, and an undercurrent of anxiety around what lies in the future. The LA songwriter’s ability to paint this lingering feeling of dread so vividly is perhaps the biggest factor in her rapid rise to cultish indie household name; just look at the state of the world right now.”

Earlier this month, Bridgers announced she was starting a new record label, Saddest Factory.