Watch Pink perform with Foo Fighters and Queen at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Pink joined forces with Foo Fighters and Queen at the second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles last night (September 27).
The singer performed a number of tracks with different artists throughout the night at the Kia Forum including Heart‘s Nancy Wilson for their track ‘Barracuda’ before she joined Queen and the Foo Fighters for a rousing cover of ‘Somebody To Love’ – the song that Hawkins covered himself over the years.
Later she teamed up with the Foo Fighters to sing ‘The Pretender’ during their main set at the finale. You can view footage of the performances below.
Earlier, Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ while Justin Hawkins took to the stage with late Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, The Coattail Riders, to perform a four-song set.
Later, The Cars‘ Elliot Easton joined the Foo Fighters and Josh Homme for new wave classic ‘Shake It Up’ and ‘Just What I Needed’, which featured Dave Grohl on drums.
Alan Morissette also sang ‘You Oughta Know’ with members of the Foo Fighters and guest drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Last night’s tribute gig started with an acoustic performance of ‘Hallelujah’ by Grohl’s daughter, Violet, featuring Alain Johannes. That was followed by a short set from the surviving Foos, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Joan Jett, who performed two of the latter’s biggest hits from the ‘80s.
Hawkins drummed with Foo Fighters from 1997 up until his death in March of this year, aged 50.