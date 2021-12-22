Watch PLANET and CLEWS join forces for an acoustic performance of ‘Ship Won’t Change’

Sydney indie-rockers PLANET have linked with local pop duo CLEWS to perform an acoustic rendition of ‘Ship Won’t Change’, recorded live from the rooftop of the Lansdowne Hotel (where PLANET also performed for a video series last June).

Though CLEWS also appeared on the original mix of the track – which PLANET released as the lead single from their forthcoming debut album back in September – the duo only performed backing vocals and harmonies on that version. On this new rendition, they duet with PLANET frontman Matty Took on lead vocals.

Watch the acoustic performance of ‘Ship Won’t Change’ below:

Upon the track’s initial release, Took described it as “a letter to a relationship that deep down feels doomed”, explaining: “The lyrics are about being in a relationship but always feeling like it could fuck up at any time, so much that it makes you feel whack. The ‘ship’, being the relationship and trying to keep it from changing.”

On the band’s decision to recruit CLEWS for the track, Took said the duo – comprising sisters Lily and Grace Richardson – “came to mind straight away”. He said the pair “came ‘round and nailed the whole song in like 30 [minutes]”, branding them as “such great musicians”.

‘Ship Won’t Change’ is one of three singles PLANET have dropped this year, alongside ‘Resign’ (which landed back in August, and was followed shortly thereafter with an “isolation version”) and ‘Need More’ (which landed in November). All three tracks will appear on the band’s first full-length effort, ‘Information Overload’, which is due out on March 11, 2022 via Dew Process.

The follow-up to their 2020 EP ‘Maybe Someday’, the album’s tracklist also sports several reimagined versions of PLANET’s earlier tracks – such as ‘Aching Dream’ and ‘You, Just A Little More’ from their 2018 EP, ‘Walking Eight’, and the 2017 standalone single ‘Northern Skyline’.

In a press release shared with the album’s announcement, guitarist Tom Peppitt noted that the band spent roughly two years working on ‘Information Overload’, producing and mixing it themselves alongside collaborator Adrian Bushby (Muse, Foo Fighters, U2).

“We’ve put a lot of effort into it and we all feel pretty comfy with it now,” he said. “Every track has its purpose and I feel Matty has definitely opened up lyrically a bit more touching on struggles that most of us face in relation to mental health and relationships.”

PLANET will tour ‘Information Overload’ in March, with headline shows booked for intimate venues in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. They’re also locked in to support The Wiggles on the Sydney date of their forthcoming 18+ tour, playing Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday April 23. Tickets for all of those shows are available from PLANET’s website.

August saw CLEWS release their debut EP, ‘Loveluck Omens’, which featured singles ‘Want You That Way’ and ‘Overluck’. The pair also launched a love and dating podcast titled LOVE CLEWS, and teamed up with Holy Holy for their single ‘The Aftergone’ (as well as a stripped-back live version).