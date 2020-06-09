Watch Planet perform in an empty Lansdowne Hotel

Sydney’s Planet have performed in an empty Lansdowne Hotel as part of the venue’s Empty Room Sessions video series.

The series, which launched last month, sees local acts perform sets in the temporarily vacated hotel, with footage shared to the venue’s YouTube channel. Prior to Planet, the venue had shared social distancing-friendly sets from The Buoys and C.O.F.F.I.N.

For their set, Planet performed standalone singles ‘Northern Skyline’ and ‘Undermine’, along with the title track from their recently released ‘Maybe Someday’ EP.

Watch the full session below:

Planet released ‘Maybe Someday’ back in April, anchored by singles like ‘Imaginary’, ‘Never New’ and ‘Reason Why’.

In a statement, guitarist Tom Peppitt explained that the band “wanted to take a huge step forward” with the release.

“We knew heading into the studio that we wanted the tracks to sound really big with even more pop influences than previous releases”, he said.

“I think we ended up with five tracks that are true and honest to our sound, but also start to delve into areas of production and music composition we’re all definitely excited to further explore.”

Recently, the band rescheduled their Australian tour dates from April to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Planet’s rescheduled Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 21 – Brisbane, The Foundry

Friday 27 – Adelaide, Crown and Anchor

Saturday 28 – Melbourne, Howler