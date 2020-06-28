Watch Polaris close out their Unify 2020 set with ‘Lucid’

Polaris have shared a video of their set at Unify Gathering 2020 back in January.

The Sydney metalcore outfit closed their set with a performance of ‘Lucid’, the opening track on their 2017 debut album ‘The Mortal Coil’.

Watch the performance below:

The sixth annual Unify Gathering took place in Gippsland between January 9 and 12. In addition to Polaris, this year’s Unify lineup included Architects, The Ghost Inside, Northlane, Knocked Loose and Dear Seattle, among others.

In April, Unify organisers announced dates for the heavy music festival’s 2021 edition, set to run between January 21 and 24 and to feature an all-Australian lineup. Organisers say the move is intended to support and celebrate the Australian community of “artists, crew, agents and managers that have lost their entire touring plans with no certainty of when it is coming back” after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of mass gatherings and live performances.

In February, Polaris released their second album ‘The Death of Me’, anchored around singles ‘Masochist’ and ‘Landmine’.

“We wanted to walk a line between maintaining what’s defined our band and brought people to our music in the first place, while trying to write for ourselves and keep ourselves interested,” drummer Daniel Furnari explained in a statement upon the album’s announcement.

“Being our second full-length, we knew it was important for us to surprise the listener as well – nobody wants to hear the same record twice. We wanted to give them things they wouldn’t expect, take them to new places, but also for it to be definitively a Polaris record, building on what we’ve been working towards.”

Last month, Polaris frontman Jamie Hails featured on ‘Hellbringer’, the latest single from In Hearts Wake. It’s the third track the band have shared from forthcoming album ‘Kaliyuga’, which is set for release August 7.