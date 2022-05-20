Watch Pond cover Dragon’s ‘Rain’ for Like a Version

Pond have covered Dragon’s 1983 hit ‘Rain’ while appearing on triple j’s Like a Version segment.

The Perth quintet stayed relatively true to the original with their rendition, adding hints of their reverb-heavy psych-rock throughout the mix and combining live and electronic drums.

“I think we did it fairly faithfully, which I’ve noticed in Like a Versions is divisive in the YouTube comments,” the band’s Jay Watson said during a post-performance interview. “Some people love when you do it really faithfully, and some people are like, ‘No, you’ve got to zhuzh it up.’ We liked [that] when we heard it, we could hear Pond doing it.”

Advertisement

Watch the band perform ‘Rain’ below:

“The genre of uplifting ’80s Australian rock has been my recent fave, especially while jogging,” frontman Nick Allbrook said during the interview of the band’s decision to cover ‘Rain’. Watson describes the genre as “when pub and punk rock got synthesisers”.

Today’s (May 20) appearance marked Pond’s second Like a Version after covering Madonna’s ‘Ray of Light’ back in 2019. Watson also appeared on the segment in late 2020 as part of Tame Impala, covering Edwyn Collins’ ‘A Girl Like You’.

In addition to ‘Rain’, the band also played their original track ‘Lights of Leeming’, a song about “the crushing boredom of suburbia and the wild and destructive things people do to break the monotony”. The single features on an expanded deluxe edition of latest album ‘9’ that’s out today.

Watch that below:

Advertisement

In addition to ‘Lights of Leeming’, the new expanded edition of ‘9’ also includes three other additional tracks – ‘My Funny Serpentine’, ‘The TAB Took My Baby Away’ and ‘Hang a Cross on Me’.

Tame Impala released the original edition of ‘9’ back in October of last year. In a four-star review, NME praised the record for its sonic experimentation and the band’s creative reinvention after three records of self-described “polished psych-pop”.