Watch Pond tear it up in a “bootleg” recording of their full set in Fremantle

Pond have shared a full-length recording of a live set they played in Fremantle, Western Australia last year.

The 40-minute performance features tracks from throughout the band’s nine-album catalogue, including ‘Don’t Look At The Sun Or You’ll Go Blind’ from their 2009 debut ‘Psychedelic Mango’, and ‘America’s Cup’ from the forthcoming ‘9’.

Filmed at one of the band’s two sold-out shows at the Freo.Social last November, the “bootleg” was actually produced by Pond themselves, directed and edited by longtime collaborator Duncan Wright alongside band member Jay ‘Gumby’ Watson (aka GUM).

Take a look at the full recording below:

Pond are set to release their aptly-titled ninth album, ‘9’, on October 1 via Spinning Top. Alongside ‘America’s Cup’, the record will feature singles ‘Pink Lunettes’ and ‘Toast’.

It’ll also be the first Pond album not to be produced by Kevin Parker (of Tame Impala) since 2012’s ‘Beards, Wives, Denim’. Instead the band have self-produced, with Watson and drummer James Ireland mixing.

Last month, band member Shiny Joe Ryan released his second solo album, ‘Shiny’s Democracy’ – his first in seven years.

In an interview with NME, Ryan discussed drawing on his own musical community to help make the record. “That sense of community has always been a big part of what makes the Perth music scene so unique and special,” he said.