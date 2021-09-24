Watch Pond’s trippy new ‘Live in the Mirrorgon’ concert film

Pond have released an hour-long concert film titled Live in the Mirrorgon.

The live-streamed performance was premiered last night (September 23) and sees the Fremantle psych-pop outfit performing in a colourful mirrored construct, shot live at Victoria Hall in their hometown.

The wide-ranging set features favourites from the band’s back catalogue like ‘Paint Me Silver’, ‘Sweep Me Off My Feet’, ‘Daisy’ and ‘The Weather’, along with ‘America’s Cup’ and ‘Pink Lunettes’ from forthcoming album ‘9’.

Advertisement

Watch Pond’s Live in the Mirrorgon performance below:

‘9’, Pond’s ninth studio album, is set to arrive on October 1 via Spinning Top. It was first previewed with lead single ‘Pink Lunettes’ back in March, and has since been followed with ‘America’s Cup’, ‘Toast’ and most recently ‘Human Touch’.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Tasmania’ was produced by Pond themselves, with bandmates James Ireland and Jay Watson (GUM) on mixing duties.

Announcing the album back in May, frontman Nicholas Allbrook said the band “gave ourselves permission to make something stuffed” on album nine, with songs largely emerging from improvisations.

Advertisement

He described the album’s underlying themes as “biography [and] observation”, explaining that lyrics “focus on single people’s lives, or the lives of small moments or small things when you zoom real close up and they reveal something deeper”.