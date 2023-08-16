Watch Portishead’s Beth Gibbons cover Joy Division and David Bowie with Afghan girl band

Portishead‘s Beth Gibbons has teamed up with Afghan girl band the Miraculous Love Kids for a cover of Joy Division‘s ‘Atmosphere’ and David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’.

The release entitled ‘Atmosphere/Heroes’, blends the two songs together and sees Gibbons fronting the track with the group. You can view footage below.

Gibbons said in a press release (via Pitchfork): “I was so honoured to guest on the Miraculous Love Kids’ reconstructed cover track ‘Atmosphere/Heroes,’ and to be a voice next to these brave and beautiful girls of Afghanistan.”

The release marks two years since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan and women’s rights and freedoms were limited.

The women in Miraculous Love Kids fled Kabul in Afghanistan, for Pakistan with their families and formed the band alongside American musician and activist Lanny Cordola.

Cordola said he first met Gibbons in Islamabad, “just days after the Taliban takeover.”

He added: “She confirmed her support and extended a generosity of spirit to the girls that was invaluable as she is truly one of the great voices in the world today. The words exemplify the plight of the harshly oppressed people of the world. In particular, the girls and women of Afghanistan, where the Miraculous Love Kids hail from.”

The Miraculous Love Kids have previously teamed up with Tom Morello and Serj Tankian in the past.

