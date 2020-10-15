Watch Post Malone forget how to lip-sync during Billboard Awards

Footage from Post Malone‘s performance at the Billboard Awards last night (October 14) has surfaced showing the rapper lip-synching out of time.

Malone performed his hit single ‘Circles’ on an industrial structure, which saw him struggle to keep in time as he rapped the lyrics.

He was then joined by Tyla Yaweh for their collaborative single ‘Tommy Lee’, which saw both artists lip-synching out of time. You can watch footage below.

Despite the performance, Malone picked up nine awards on the night including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top 100 Hot Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Tour and Top Rap Album for Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

Held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre without a live audience, the ceremony also saw performances from the likes of Sia while Lizzo urged US voters to participate in next month’s vital election and victories for the likes of Billie Eilish, Kanye West and Cardi B.

Malone meanwhile, recently teamed up with Big Sean for his new track ‘Wolves’.

He is continuing to work on the follow-up to ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ and earlier this year Malone said he hopes his new album will help “uplift people’s spirits” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. It’s a dark time in the world,” he said at the time.

“Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”