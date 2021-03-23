Watch Post Malone cover two country songs for Texas relief livestream

Post Malone performed two country covers of songs by Brad Paisley and Sturgill Simpson for the We’re Texas relief fundraiser livestream.

The livestream was hosted on March 21 by Texan actor Matthew McConaughey, with proceeds being directed to his foundation Just Keep Living and its Texas relief fund, established in response to the devastating Winter Storm Uri.

For his performance at the end of the stream, Posty covered Brad Paisley’s ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishing Song)’ and Sturgill Simpson’s ‘You Can Have The Crown’.

The livestream also included Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson and Khalid. Musgraves covered Nelson’s ‘On The Road Again’, while Nelson performed his track ‘Beautiful Texas’ and Khalid shared a live version of ‘Angels’.

The fundraiser also featured performances from Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Gary Clark Jr. and Lukas Nelson, among others. Throughout the stream, Jame Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Woody Harrelson, the Jonas Brothers and Renee Zellweger also made appearances.

Posty’s performance comes around the 2-hour mark. Watch the full livestream below:

Earlier this month, McConaughey said he gave “true consideration” to entering the race to become governor of Texas, with the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 8, 2022.

“I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role?” McConaughey said during an episode of Houston-based podcast series The Balanced Voice.

“Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?”