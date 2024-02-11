Watch Post Malone perform at Super Bowl 2024

Post Malone performed at the Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas tonight (February 11), ahead of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Super Bowl is taking place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and will feature a halftime performance from Usher.

Post Malone took to the field ahead of kick-off, armed with an acoustic guitar, to perform ‘America The Beautiful’. The patriotic song was written by Katharine Lee Bates in 1895 and has been performed over the decades by the likes of Elvis Presley, Bing Crosby and Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisement

During Post’s performance, the cameras panned to the stands, where Taylor Swift was seen swaying along with her arm around actor Blake Lively. When the pop star noticed she was on the big screen, she looked surprised before laughing with Lively.

TAYLOR AND BLAKE VIBING TO POST MALONE THEY ARE SO PRECIOUS HELP ME pic.twitter.com/RNZ6pBcB02 — ☆A☆ (@the13manuscript) February 11, 2024

Following Post’s rendition, Reba McEntire took to the field to perform the US national anthem, ‘The Star Spangled Banner’.

Meanwhile, Usher has said his halftime performance will honour Black musical legacy. “I think about what our country has represented for Black artists, having to, at some point, go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience,” he told Good Morning America. “They had to leave back through that same door, you know, fearing for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing.

“So I’m coming through the front door with this one. I think about all the R&B performers who are carrying this moment.”

Advertisement

Alicia Keys has been confirmed as a special guest for Usher’s performance, with Justin Bieber also rumoured to be appearing. The latter has been spotted in Las Vegas ahead of the game, adding fuel to the fire.