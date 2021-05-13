Post Malone has starred in a new promo video for the Dallas Cowboys – you can watch the clip, which sees the rapper/singer playing beer pong with the NFL team’s owner, below.

The artist, who is a big fan of the Cowboys, was invited to take part in the official announcement of the team’s schedule for the upcoming NFL season, which kicks off in September.

In the clip, Malone plays a ‘postman’ who delivers the Cowboys’ 2021 schedule directly to the team’s owner Jerry Jones at their HQ.

Pleased at receiving the schedule, Jones invites Malone to “go celebrate” with him – with the two then proceeding to play beer pong, put on expensive jewellery and rain trading cards down on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

In other Post Malone news, the rapper/singer’s manager recently hinted that Malone is currently readying two separate albums for release this year.

His last studio album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, was released in September 2019.

Malone was also recently announced as one of the headliners at Governors Ball 2021, which is set to take place in New York in September.

A$AP Rocky and Billie Eilish will also top the bill at the festival, while the likes of DaBaby, Leon Bridges, 24kGoldn, Future Islands, Tate McRae, Orville Peck, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, King Princess, Bleachers, 21 Savage and Jamie xx will also feature.

Malone is also set to be one of the headliners at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival.