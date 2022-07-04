Watch Post Malone play beer pong with Turnstile and Dua Lipa

Last week, rapper Post Malone, pop star Dua Lipa and hardcore punks Turnstile all played Roskilde festival in Denmark and hung out together backstage for a chaotic game of beer pong – check out footage below.

The clip, which was originally shared by Post Malone, sees the rapper make an impressive shot against Turnstile before the crowd (featuring team mate Dua Lipa) goes wild.

The TikTok has now been shared over 4 million times. Check it out below:

Post Malone also shared this lovely group photo from the evening.

Dua Lipa then shared an image of the night alongside a clip of her and Malone talking tactics and trying to work out who was going to take the next shot. “Many random mems in the month of June” she wrote alongside the Instagram post.

Since going public with the beer pong, fans of all three artists have been asking for a collaboration.

Turnstile are currently touring in support of 2021’s ambitious ‘GLOW ON’ while Dua Lipa is on the road for 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’. Despite her gruelling tour schedule, Lipa revealed earlier this year that her third album is “half-way finished”.

“I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured,” she said. “It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things,” she added of the third album. “It’s about understanding what I want.”

As for Post Malone, the rapper is right at the start of the touring cycle for ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ which was released last month.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The occasional outdated attitude and some light filler material here and there aside, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ is another step up for Post Malone. It’s a record that feels distinctively, inimitably him and succeeds in his goal of sharing his truth. Couple that with his recent comments that he’s also found happiness and it seems like everything is back on the up for Post Malone.”