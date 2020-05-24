GAMING  

Watch Powderfinger reunite for ‘One Night Lonely’ performance

The first time the band have performed together in a decade

By Alex Gallagher
Credit: YouTube

Last night (May 23), Powderfinger reunited for the first time in a decade, streaming a reunion performance dubbed ‘One Night Lonely’ on their YouTube channel.

The one-off performance saw the Brisbane rock legends play from their respective home studios – with the exception of bassist John Collins, who played in isolation to an empty Fortitude Music Hall.

The band reprised some of their biggest hits and fan favourites, with a setlist that included the likes of ‘Bless My Soul’, ‘Sunsets’, ‘My Happiness’, ‘On My Mind’, ‘Already Gone’ and ‘These Days’. Pre-recorded as opposed to live-streamed, the half-hour set looked and sounded great. At one point in the stream, there were close to 100,000 people tuned in.

Check it out for yourself below:

Powderfinger devised ‘One Night Lonely’ to aid music industry not-for-profit organisation Support Act, along with mental health organisation Beyond Blue.

Announcing the performance earlier this month, the band commented, “The past few months has been a very strange time for us all and difficult days for many. We really just want to bring a smile to some people’s faces and along the way raise some funds to help our music industry mates and people who are currently experiencing mental health issues.”

Powderfinger split back in 2010 after seven studio albums and over two decades together. The last time they reunited was in 2017, when members joined frontman Bernard Fanning’s set at Splendour In The Grass to play a selection of Powderfinger songs.

