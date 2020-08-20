Watch Private Function perform ‘I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You’ for baked sessions

Private Function are the latest act to record a live performance for the baked sessions online series.

The Melbourne punks tore through a minute-and-a-half rendition of their new single ‘I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You‘ in a disorienting warehouse setting – watch it below:

It follows last week’s performance by PLANET for the series. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Sweet Whirl, These New South Whales, RINSE, and many others have all recorded performances for baked sessions this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The band originally released the track in June as the first single from their forthcoming album ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’.

In a press release at the time, Private Function said ‘I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You’ exercises “the fundamental right that people have to turn someone down if they feel their personal space is being invaded”.

“It doesn’t matter what your sexual preference is, or whether you identify as a girl, guy or somewhere in between…If you’re a person and someone is hassling you, you can tell them to fuck off and not feel bad about it.”

‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’, is set for release August 28 via Damaged. The album’s promotional cycle has included pressing bags of “speed” into vinyls for a limited edition release, as well as album cover art that pays homage to a cheeky trick that can be done with the Australian five-dollar note.