Watch Public Enemy perform ‘Fight The Power’ with Nas and The Roots at 2020 BET Awards

The powerful performance included updated lyrics to reflect the death of George Floyd.

By Nick Reilly
Public Enemy's Flavor Flav (Picture: BET/YouTube)

Public Enemy opened the 2020 BET Awards last night with a powerful rendition of ‘Fight The Power’, which saw them joined by the likes of Nas, Rapsody, YG and The Roots’ Black Thought and Questlove.

Updating the track with timely verses, the performance saw the group referencing the Black Lives Matter movement and nationwide protests across the US after the death of George Floyd.

They say a suicide when dead bodies are swinging / Cowards are hunting Black men that’s what I’m seeing,” Nas rapped, while Rapsody discussed the killings of Floyd, Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

While it was their performance that opened the show, further live moments came from the likes of Lil Wayne – who delivered a tribute to Kobe Bryant – and Roddy Rich.

The BET Awards also recognised Beyoncé’s philanthropic contributions by honouring her with the 2020 Humanitarian Award.

Earlier this month, Public Enemy returned with explosive new protest song, ‘State of the Union (STFU).

Produced by DJ Premier, the emotive track sees Public Enemy take “a fiery return to the frontlines as they take on Donald Trump and his fascist regime,”.

A statement confirmed: “An unflinching statement about the destruction the current administration has unleashed on the country and its people, ‘State of the Union (STFU)’ speaks truth to power while urging people to fight against racism, injustice and oppression with their vote.”

