Watch Pulp debut soaring new song ‘Background Noise’ live in Mexico

Pulp appeared to debut a new song called ‘Background Noise’ live last night (November 17) – check it out below.

This summer saw Pulp reunite for a string of reunion gigs across the UK and Ireland – including a massive show at London’s Finsbury Park, two Sheffield homecoming gigs, a headline set at Latitude, and a finale at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

The band were performing at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez during the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico yesterday when the new song received its live debut.

Introducing the song, Cocker said they had a new song that “we want to play…for you” while also dedicating it to his girlfriend who was watching in the audience.

Check out the new song here and the band’s full set list below:

Pulp played:

‘I Spy’

‘Disco 2000’

‘Background Noise’ (new song)

‘Pink Glove’

‘Weeds’

‘Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)’

‘F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.’

‘Sorted for E’s & Wizz’

‘This Is Hardcore’

‘Do You Remember the First Time?’

‘Babies’

‘Sunrise’

‘Underwear’

‘Common People’

This December will see the band play what is currently their last scheduled gig together at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations on New Year’s Eve. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Cocker said of the gig: “When your grandkids ask, ‘Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?’ What will your answer be? Come along and start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.”

Around 40,000 revellers will descend on Edinburgh city centre and Princes Street for the world-famous New Year street party.

Speaking to NME about what’s next for Pulp, the band’s drummer Nick Barnes recently hinted that more was on the way from the band next year.

“It’s the last scheduled thing we’ve got. Hopefully we’ll have more to announce for next year but I don’t know how much I can say at this moment in time, sorry! It’s classified. I’m looking forward to whatever 2024 may bring.”

These comments came after he initially denied new music was on the way. Speaking to NME in August, when asked about the prospect of new Pulp material, Banks said: “To be honest, it would take a good three-five years out of your life – to write, record, release, and tour it, and you think: ‘Gosh, it’s hard enough to get together to rehearse and play a few gigs, let alone work out what we’re going to be able to do to make a new record’, so I think it would be highly unlikely.”

Banks recently released his new memoir, So It Started There: From Punk To Pulp.