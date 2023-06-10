Watch Pulp perform ‘Common People’ with Richard Hawley at Dublin show

Pulp were joined by Richard Hawley in Dublin last night (June 9) as the band continued their highly-anticipated 2023 reunion tour.

They teamed up with their former band member for a live rendition of their classic hit ‘Common People’ at the end of the show at St Anne’s Park. You can view footage below.

It comes after Jarvis Cocker joined Hawley on stage during his gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield last August, amid the venue’s ongoing eviction battle. Pulp performed their first full gig at the venue nearly 42 years ago, in August 1980.

Elsewhere, in last night’s set, Pulp also performed 1993 single ‘Razzmatazz’ for the first time since 2012. You can view footage below.

Pulp @welovepulp killed it lst night in St Anne's, so many moments near tears, sound of my youth! Jarvis Cocker is an unbelievable frontman, mesmerising on stage as were the band & the crown LOVED it. x pic.twitter.com/Ah3Yuv8p7O — Kelly-Anne Byrne (@KellyAnneByrne2) June 10, 2023

They also played a host of hits from their backcatalogue including ‘Disco 2000’, ‘Babies’, ‘Do You Remember The First Time?’, ‘Mis-Shapes’, ‘Something Changed’ and ‘Sorted For E’s & Wizz.

Last summer, frontman Cocker confirmed that the band would be hitting the road this year for their first gigs together since 2012, with a UK reunion tour then confirmed in October.

Alongside gigs in London, Sheffield and more, Pulp will also appear at numerous UK festivals this summer including Neighbourhood Weekender, Latitude and TRNSMT.

Last month, ahead of their tour beginning, Pulp announced a surprise run of UK shows in the coming months, taking place in Manchester and London. Any remaining tickets are available here.

They kicked off their tour at Bridlington Spa last month for their first gig in over a decade.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently shared his thoughts with NME about the recent reunions of his former Britpop peers Blur and Pulp – as well as the lack of offers made for Oasis to do the same.

Pulp played:

‘I Spy’

‘Disco 2000’

‘Mis-Shapes’

‘Something Changed’

‘Razzmatazz’

‘Pink Glove’

‘Weeds’

‘Weeds II (The Origin Of The Species)’

‘F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.’

‘Sorted for E’s & Wizz’

‘This Is Hardcore’

‘Do You Remember the First Time?’

‘Babies’

‘Sunrise’

‘Like a Friend’

‘Underwear’

‘Common People’