Pusha T delivered a live rendition of ‘Dreamin Of The Past’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last week – tune in below.

The Kanye West-featuring song appears on the New York rapper’s fourth studio album ‘It’s Almost Dry’, which came out last Friday (April 22).

On the eve of his latest record’s release (April 21), Pusha T – minus Ye – played a live rendition of the track on Jimmy Fallon’s US chat show with help from the host’s studio house band, The Roots.

West’s contributions to ‘Dreamin Of The Past’ could be heard on the backing track as T and the musicians performed in the New York City studio. ‘Dreamin Of…’ is built around a sample of Donny Hathaway’s cover of ‘Jealous Guy’ by John Lennon; the late Beatle is therefore credited as a co-writer.

“‘It’s Almost Dry’, out now,” T said at the end of the Fallon performance. “Rap album of the year.” With his closing comment, he appeared to be alluding to a potential Grammy 2023 win.

Watch Pusha T perform ‘Dreamin Of The Past’ with The Roots here:

‘It’s Almost Dry’ also features contributions from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z and Kid Cudi. In a five-star review of the record, NME wrote: “Pusha T has managed to elevate his art to new heights, signalling that the artist is nowhere close to being done.”

Prior to its release, Kid Cudi – who appears on the cut ‘Rock N Roll’ alongside Kanye West – said the album would mark the last time he raps with the ‘Donda’ artist. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye,” Cudi wrote on Twitter.

“I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy [sic]. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott.”

West confirmed in February that Cudi would not be appearing on ‘Donda 2’ because of his friendship with Pete Davidson, who is now in a relationship with Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.