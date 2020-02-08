Watch Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien perform his first ever solo concert

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien made his solo debut at Toronto’s Great Hall on Friday night (February 7), with several fans catching live footage of the gig.

The set was mostly made up of tracks from O’Brien’s forthcoming solo debut album, ‘Earth’ – including the first official single, ‘Shangri-La’ – as well as a cover of ‘On My Own’ by German electronic musician Ulrich Schnauss. See the full setlist below, courtesy of a fan on Instagram.

While O’Brien’s band confirmed this week that they’d be taking a year away from music, O’Brien – going by the moniker EOB for his solo project – announced on Thursday (February 6) that he will release ‘Earth’ on April 17. The LP includes the previously released track ‘Brasil’, and was produced by Flood (with the exception of ‘Olympik’, which was co-produced by Flood and Catherine Marks).

O’Brien was joined on stage in Toronto by the rest of his live band: Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams, and Alvin Ford Jr. Watch fan-recorded footage of the gig below.

EOB has a few more live dates lined up for the year, including a concert at London’s Roundhouse on March 7 and festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival.

Among the musicians to contribute to ‘Earth’ are O’Brien’s Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood, Portishead guitarist Adrian Utley, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, Omar Hakim, Nathan East, Laura Marling, David Okumu of The Invisible, Adam ‘Cecil‘ Bartlett, Richie Kennedy, Marcelo S. Silva, Flood and Catherine Marks.

Writing on Twitter about the making of ‘Earth’, the musician thanked “all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio… it was a proper journey getting here.” He also confirmed that the LP had been recorded in Wales and London.