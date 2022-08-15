Watch Rage Against The Machine perform ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997

Rage Against The Machine performed their 1992 track ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997 in New York City over the weekend – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The four-piece played the final show of their five-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night (August 14), bringing a premature end to their 2022 tour plans after they cancelled their UK and European tour last week due to frontman Zack de la Rocha’s foot injury.

During Friday’s MSG show (August 12), RATM added ‘Fistful Of Steel’, which featured on the band’s 1992 self-titled debut album, to their setlist. The performance marked the first time since 1997 that the band had performed the track live (via Setlist.fm).

You can watch fan-shot footage of RATM playing ‘Fistful Of Steel’ in New York below.

Earlier on in their North American tour, RATM performed ‘Born Of A Broken Man’ live for the first time in 14 years and ‘No Shelter’ for the first time in 15 years.

The band also invited their support act Run The Jewels to join them on stage a number of times during the tour to perform ‘Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)’.

Announcing the cancellation of their forthcoming UK and European tour dates last week, RATM said in a statement: “It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation. Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation [following the New York shows]. The flights, travel time and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

“We are sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us, and hope to Rage again soon.”